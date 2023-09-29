‘We’re almost there’: Final touches being added to plans for new Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Jail

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) -The final touches are being put on plans for the new Colbert County jail and sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Eric Balentine said he is meeting regularly with an architect but he does not know an exact date for when the project will be finished but he says it is long overdue.

“Our jail now was built in 1962 so it’s outdated,” Sheriff Balentine said.

It is also not big enough, according to the sheriff. He said the current jail is often over capacity. The new jail and office space will be built on the TVA Muscle Shoals Reservation, carved out of the existing office buildings. He believes a larger, updated space will solve a lot the day-to-day problems his office faces.

“Our corrections facility will hold roughly about 65 people,” Sheriff Balentine explained. “Our new facilities will have about 260 inmates that we can house.”

Sheriff Balentine said the cells for the jail will be pre-made. There will also be an updated infirmary inside. The jail will be connected to the main administrative building by a breezeway to bring inmates back and forth to courts and the sheriff’s office. Balentine said everyone he works closely with will be much closer than before.

“The administrative building will be more or less a criminal justice campus,” Sheriff Balentine said. “Our 911 will be there, our administrative buildings, our jail. So it will be kind of like a one stop shop.”

He says it is a dream come true and he is excited to see the finished product.

“The way we’re set up now in the courthouse and the way we have been for years, we have a lot of people coming through,” Sheriff Balentine said. “I want a more secure sheriff’s department because have a lot of very senstive information that we deal with.”

Sheriff Balentine said the designs are nearly finished and the project should be complete sometime in the next two years.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.