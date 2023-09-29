Deals
Sunny, dry and warm stretch continues through the weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  We are starting off the day with a few clouds overhead and mild temperatures in the low to middle 60s. 

A cluster of showers off to our north in Middle Tennessee early today will hopefully bring a few isolated showers across the state line, coverage of any rainfall will be very spotty with the relatively dry air in place.  Expect more sunshine as we go through the morning and afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s.  It should be a warm and clear evening for all of the high school football games. 

The weekend will be sunny and well above average with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday with no chance at rain.  Next week will be warm and rain-free for the entire work week.  Some models are hinting at a big pattern change coming thanks to a cold front at the end of next week into the following weekend.  This would mean a break from the warmer temperatures and a more Fall-like feel, check back for the latest forecast.

