Sheriff: Man at large after burning trailer to ground in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is currently on the run after burning a woman’s trailer to the ground in Lauderdale County on Friday morning, per Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton.

Hamilton said the incident stems from a domestic violence situation in Central involving a fight between a man and a woman. The man was allegedly trying to get into the woman’s trailer which he was not welcome, where the woman then shot at the man in retaliation.

Additionally, Lauderdale County deputies are still actively searching for the suspect with K9 units along County Road 8 and County Road 13. Part of the road is blocked off.

Police said they are not sure if the man is injured, however, the woman is OK, according to Hamilton.

