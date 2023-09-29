Russellville community remembers mother, 11-year-old boy killed in rollover crash

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed late Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 43 in Russellville.

Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox confirmed the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 27. Adcox said an adult female and a minor were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials have identified the victims as 34-year-old Jennifer Fretwell and her 11-year-old son Austin Fretwell.

Dozens of people gathered outside of Russellville Elementary School on Thursday night to remember Austin and his mother. Several of Austin’s classmates lined up to share their memories, they said he was always making sure everyone had a smile on their face.

“We would sit down at lunch together, he would pull a joke out of his pocket and would crack up everyone on the other side of the table and make everyone laugh,” one of Austin’s classmates said.

The school has started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs for Austin.

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were also in the vehicle when it crashed, they were flown to Children’s Hospital where they remain in stable condition. The 65-year-old driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

The Russellville Police Department is investigating the rollover crash.

