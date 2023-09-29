‘Pumpkin Mania’ at Metro Diner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - ‘Pumpkin Mania’ has arrived at Metro Diner. All your fall favorites and more are back for a limited time.
Pancakes, waffles, and bread pudding are just a few things that Metro Diner fans can find on the menu this fall. To see the full menu, visit metrodiner.com.
Metro Diner is located at 975 Airport Rd SW Suite 20 - 22, Huntsville, AL 35802.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.