Products for eczema-prone skin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re just a few days away from National Eczema Awareness Month. New York City-based celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman joined us to share information on eczema, plus recommendations on the best products to help if you find yourself suffering from eczema.

Eczema is a very common inflammatory skin condition. It’s estimated that nearly 32 million people in the US have some form of eczema, which is about 10% of the population. It can cause itchiness, dry skin, rashes, scaly patches, blisters, and skin infections. While itchy skin is the most common symptom of eczema, there are actually 7 types of eczema including atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, nummular eczema, and more.

It is easy to confuse eczema with other skin diseases, like psoriasis, so it’s important to consult with a board-certified dermatologist, as these are medical doctors who specialize in skin conditions in order to get a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

4 products for eczema recommended by Dr. Dendy (Ellen McDonald)

Dr. Dendy’s recommendations:

Community Sixty-Six Hydrating Cream Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid ($16 at ($16 at Sephora.com ) - This fragrance-free cleanser is super gentle and packed with ingredients we look for like hyaluronic acid, oat, glycerin, and aloe.

Cerave Moisturizing Cream ($14 at Walmart, Target) - Keeping your skin hydrated with simple, non-irritating products is key. Cerave makes a number of great products for those with eczema, and this cream is a great option for a daily moisturizer.

Cetaphil Healthy Renew Day Cream SPF 30 ($19 at Walmart, Target) - Cetaphil is another great brand to look into if you suffer from eczema. Because those with eczema need to avoid anti-aging ingredients like Vitamin C and retinol, this product is a fantastic alternative formulated with a retinol alternative and peptides,

Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream ($13 at Amazon) - This cream can be used on the body and is a great product to use on your eczema flare-ups to hydrate the skin and calm the areas of inflammation. Appropriate for use on children 3 months and older.

Dr. Dendy says that one of the trickier parts of eczema is that while a skin product might have certain amazing benefits for your skin, depending on certain ingredients and how it’s formulated, it could be triggering your symptoms and making things worse. Eczema-friendly products don’t have preservatives, need to be fragrance-free, and contain certain ingredients like oat or shea butter, aloe, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and more. If you have eczema, be sure to avoid active ingredients like Vitamin C and Retinoids. Also, make sure to take cooler showers: very hot showers can exacerbate eczema symptoms.

