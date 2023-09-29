Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Prepare for traffic delays ahead of Alabama A&M homecoming

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police urges drivers to be prepared for traffic delays ahead of Alabama A&M’s homecoming game against Tuskegee on Saturday.

Police said they will be assisting Alabama A&M University’s Department of Public Safety with traffic control. Motorists should expect delays throughout the day on North Memorial Parkway, Winchester Road and Meridian Street near A&M’s campus.

Parking will be prohibited along Memorial Parkway for the parade and football game.

Due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, motorists are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Police lights
Bus driver for Madison County Schools charged with driving under influence following crash
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
One person killed in Decatur officer involved shooting
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Manhunt underway after suspect fled arrest at a traffic stop
ALEA: Suspect flees arrest at traffic stop