Prepare for traffic delays ahead of Alabama A&M homecoming

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police urges drivers to be prepared for traffic delays ahead of Alabama A&M’s homecoming game against Tuskegee on Saturday.

Police said they will be assisting Alabama A&M University’s Department of Public Safety with traffic control. Motorists should expect delays throughout the day on North Memorial Parkway, Winchester Road and Meridian Street near A&M’s campus.

Parking will be prohibited along Memorial Parkway for the parade and football game.

Due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, motorists are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.

