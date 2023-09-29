Deals
One person killed in Decatur officer involved shooting

SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have killed a person in an officer involved shooting, according to Decatur Police.

The shooting happened before 2 a.m. on Ryan Drive. During an incident a Decatur officer shot a person. That person was taken to Huntsville Hospital, but did not survive. No officers were injured during the incident.

Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

ALEA’s Decatur dispatch center received a request from Decatur Police to respond to the shooting scene on Ryan Drive just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

