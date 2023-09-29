Deals
One dead in Cullman County plane crash

Scene of plane crash on County Road 1488.
Scene of plane crash on County Road 1488.
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A plane crashed on County Road 1488 near Vinemont on Friday afternoon, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirms one person was killed.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently providing traffic support around the area and they are securing the scene for the NTSB.

Crews are heading to the scene. More information will be added to this story as details are confirmed.

