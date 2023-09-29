Nearly 29 dead horses found on property in Colbert Co.

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 29 dead horses were found on a property in Colbert County on Friday morning.

WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily says members of Colbert County Animal Services and the State Bureau of Investigation in the western Colbert County community found deceased horses, according to animal services director Corey Speegle.

Speegle told Times Daily that among the deceased horses, there were at least 10 horses that looked to be starved and 45 dogs confiscated from the property.

The horses and the dogs were transported to the Colbert County Animal Shelter for treatment.

On Friday the shelter closed to treat and process the animals coming into the facility

“We are in DESPERATE need of help for SEVERAL horses from an ongoing cruelty case, in progress,” according to a post on the Colbert County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

Speegle told WAFF that the shelter is in need of horse feed to support the incoming horses.

