Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Nearly 29 dead horses found on property in Colbert Co.

At least 10 horses have been confiscated by Colbert County Animal Services from a Cherokee...
At least 10 horses have been confiscated by Colbert County Animal Services from a Cherokee property where 29 dead horses have been found.(Times Daily)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 29 dead horses were found on a property in Colbert County on Friday morning.

WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily says members of Colbert County Animal Services and the State Bureau of Investigation in the western Colbert County community found deceased horses, according to animal services director Corey Speegle.

Speegle told Times Daily that among the deceased horses, there were at least 10 horses that looked to be starved and 45 dogs confiscated from the property.

The horses and the dogs were transported to the Colbert County Animal Shelter for treatment.

On Friday the shelter closed to treat and process the animals coming into the facility

“We are in DESPERATE need of help for SEVERAL horses from an ongoing cruelty case, in progress,” according to a post on the Colbert County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

Speegle told WAFF that the shelter is in need of horse feed to support the incoming horses.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville
Police lights
Bus driver for Madison County Schools charged with driving under influence following crash
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Scene of burned trailer in Lauderdale County.
Sheriff: Man at large after burning trailer to ground in Lauderdale Co.
Traffic alert
Prepare for traffic delays ahead of Alabama A&M homecoming
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
One person killed in Decatur officer involved shooting