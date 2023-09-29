Musch wins 48 Blitz Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brandon Musch will forever have his name etched intro the Alabama High School Athletic Association record books when his Senior season is complete.

The Westminster Christian Academy Quarterback has accounted for more than 10,000 yards offense and 131 touchdowns in his career.

In his Week 4 game against Randolph, Musch help lead the Wildcats to a victory over Randolph rushing for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and completed 10-of-14 passes for 115 yards and two TDs .

His 328 yards of total offense and five Touchdown’s made him the 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

“It is without a doubt a team award,” Musch said after practice. “Like I said, all this player of the week stuff, none of this happens without the team. None of this happens without my o-line, my receivers, you know, I get passing yards, it’s thanks to my receivers and as far as the rushing yards, I mean that’s all credit to the O-line because they’re doing the heavy duty up front, I just have to run through the holes. When you have a core group of guys that are bonded together and that are playing for each other, I mean, you’re definitely destined to have a special team.”

Westminster faces Central Florence in Week 5.

