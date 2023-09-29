Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Musch wins 48 Blitz Player of the Week

Westminster Christian QB recorded five total Touchdowns in Week 4 win
Westminster Christian Quarterback Brandon Musch celebrates with team after winning the 48 Blitz Player of the Week award after recording five total Touchdowns.
By Carl Prather
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brandon Musch will forever have his name etched intro the Alabama High School Athletic Association record books when his Senior season is complete.

The Westminster Christian Academy Quarterback has accounted for more than 10,000 yards offense and 131 touchdowns in his career.

In his Week 4 game against Randolph, Musch help lead the Wildcats to a victory over Randolph rushing for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and completed 10-of-14 passes for 115 yards and two TDs .

His 328 yards of total offense and five Touchdown’s made him the 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

“It is without a doubt a team award,” Musch said after practice. “Like I said, all this player of the week stuff, none of this happens without the team. None of this happens without my o-line, my receivers, you know, I get passing yards, it’s thanks to my receivers and as far as the rushing yards, I mean that’s all credit to the O-line because they’re doing the heavy duty up front, I just have to run through the holes. When you have a core group of guys that are bonded together and that are playing for each other, I mean, you’re definitely destined to have a special team.”

Westminster faces Central Florence in Week 5.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Police lights
Bus driver for Madison County Schools charged with driving under influence following crash
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Sylvania Rams players prepare for their game against Geraldine September 22nd.
Rams prepare for Eagles
Sparkman's Amaree Jabarr returns the opening kickoff for a Touchdown in a 51-0 win over Grissom.
Sparkman wins Play of The Week
Quincy Casey throws a Touchdown pass against Arkansas Pine-Bluff Thursday September 21, 2023.
Casey, Hayes win SWAC Awards
UNA Head Football Coach Brent Dearmon walks out with the UNA Football team September 23, 2023
Lions aim to bounce back for Homecoming