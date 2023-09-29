Lack of mental health beds leaves Limestone Co. man behind bars

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One man is behind bars waiting to go to a mental health facility after a Limestone County judge deemed Michael Kinney not guilty almost a year ago because of mental disease or defect.

He’s still sitting behind bars waiting for the next step in his legal process.

Kinney was arrested in July of last year for making terrorist threats against the Limestone Sheriff’s office.

It took three months for the jury to find him ‘not guilty by mental disease or defect,’ but he’s still in the Limestone County Jail today.

Judge Chad Wise deemed Kinney too dangerous to be released to the public so he ordered him to go to a mental health institution.

According to Wellstone leaders, in today’s day and age, that’s a tall order.

“Across the board we in North Alabama in the state of Alabama, we do not have enough beds, the availability becomes even worse with individuals who are involuntarily committed,” explains Director of Development Karen Petersen.

She said Wellstone has 32 beds for people who need help with mental illness but they’re all full and there’s a waiting list.

Legal expert Mark McDaniel says he thinks the problem has gotten worse over time.

“I’ve been practicing law since I was 24 years old and the first time I saw the problem when I was 25 years old and I’m 71 years old now,” McDaniel said. “If anything it’s gotten worse.”

McDaniel says the best option is seeing the state increase mental health budgets.

“If you did that, you would not have that many people in prison but I’ve been saying that for a long time and I’ve been teaching for over 30 years,” McDaniel said. “I wish it would happen but it hadn’t happened.”

As for Kinney, he’s waiting for one of those beds in Alabama. Then, a doctor has to deem him healthy enough to leave and then he’ll have to return back to Judge Wise to be cleared and let out of the mental health institution.

