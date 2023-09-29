Huntsville Police searching for missing 15 year old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police are looking for 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan who was last seen on Sept. 25. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue hoodie with yellow writing and black and white Jordan shoes.

Logan is a 5′6″ black male with black hair and brown eyes, he weighs between 130-140 lbs.

If you have any information about Logan’s whereabouts please contact HPD Investigator April Payne at (256)427-5044 or call (256)722-7100.

