Huntsville Police searching for missing 15 year old

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Ja'Marious Logan, 15(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police are looking for 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan who was last seen on Sept. 25. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue hoodie with yellow writing and black and white Jordan shoes.

Logan is a 5′6″ black male with black hair and brown eyes, he weighs between 130-140 lbs.

If you have any information about Logan’s whereabouts please contact HPD Investigator April Payne at (256)427-5044 or call (256)722-7100.

