Former Limestone Co. judge’s request to serve remainder of prison sentence in community corrections denied

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Special Circuit Judge Steven Haddock denied former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson’s request to serve the rest of his prison sentence in community corrections.

Patterson was in court on Wednesday afternoon seeking to serve the rest of his prison sentence in community corrections. Patterson’s attorney’s asked the judge to allow him to serve the rest of his 4-year prison sentence in community corrections.

Patterson was sentenced to four years for felony charges of theft and abuse of power in 2020. He had pleaded guilty to using his position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly and theft of property.

Patterson admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the Limestone County Juvenile Court fund and from the estates of two clients that dated back to before his time as a judge. According to court records, Patterson stole more than $70,000 over a period of six years while practicing law and then serves as a district court judge.

Patterson has 14 months remaining on his sentence.

