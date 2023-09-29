The fall collection at Filthy Gorgeous on Main

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Dedicated to making all women feel beautiful, Filthy Gorgeous on Main has just unveiled their fall collection.

Melinda Sanders, the owner of Filthy Gorgeous, says that patterns and textures are very popular amongst their customers for the season. By shopping in-store or online, women can be ahead of the trends with Filthy Gorgeous.

Filthy Gorgeous is located at 14 Main St Suite F, Madison, AL 35758. To stay updated on new arrivals, follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.