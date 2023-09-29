Explore the taste of New Orleans at PJ’s Coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just a few weeks ago, PJ’s Coffee opened a new Huntsville location right in the heart of downtown while celebrating forty-five years of business.

Conveniently located on the bottom level of the Spragen’s Street parking garage, grabbing a cup of coffee or a fresh beignet has never been easier. But, if you’re like us, this new coffee location had us wondering exactly how the coffee gets made.

Felton Jones, PJ’s ‘roastmaster’ and brand ambassador, shared the process with us.

Facts on PJ's famous cold brew

Felton says that coffee beans go through five phases before being ready to brew a cup of joe. The coffee bean itself is the seed of a cherry that grow globally. At origin, they are lighter in color and after being shipped, they will eventually be roasted and later brewed. Coffee is often roasted to three different levels: light, medium, and dark.

Depending on the roast, the beans will yield different flavor profiles. As ‘Roastermaster’, Felton determines how PJ’s roasts coffee and how they blend it.

Just one of the global farms that PJ's ethically sources coffee beans from (Gracie Muncher)

Besides their coffee, PJ’s is taking the best New Orleans treat both nationally and globally. PJ’s beignets are light, flakey, and covered in powdered sugar.

How PJ's makes their beignets

PJ’s Coffee is located at 133 Holmes Ave NW, Huntsville, AL 35801, and features a drive-thru and walk-up window. They are open Sunday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday-Friday 6 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, and Instagram, and check out their Website.

