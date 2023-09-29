Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office donating cleaning supplies to senior citizens in community

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s office wants to help out senior citizens in the area.

On Oct. 3, deputies and Sheriff Eric Balentine will be handing out cleaning supplies to seniors. They will be stationed at four senior centers around the county throughout the day. Sheriff Balentine said that anyone can come out to grab some hand sanitizer, masks, disinfectant spray and more.

They will also spray a disinfectant in your cars air ducts, if you want. Sheriff Balentine said now that cold season is coming around and COVID 19 numbers seem to be rising, it is important to take care of the people who are most susceptible.

“Sometimes in my opinion our seniors get left out,” Sheriff Balentine said. “So I was raised by my grandparents and I just think they get left out sometimes. We’ll go to every senior center in our county. We’ll take care of Ford City or East Colbert, Leighton, LIttleville and then we’ll move down the Cherokee.

Sheriff Balentine said they will be starting at Ford City’s at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3 and move down the list from there. He also said he will specify exactly what time they will be going where at a later date.

