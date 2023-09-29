Deals
Calm & Clear This Evening | Warm & Sunny Weekend Ahead

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT
Stubborn cloud cover associated with a cluster of showers off to our north in Middle Tennessee earlier today has kept temperatures cooler this afternoon. Highs are ranging near normal for this time of year in the low and mid 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible across the state line, but coverage of any rainfall will be very spotty with the relatively dry air in place. Expect clouds to gradually clear as we head into the early evening hours and dry conditions will stick with us overnight. It looks like a nice night for any high school football games with overnight lows staying mild in the low and mid 60s.

The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs back well above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Plan on this very warm and dry trend to carry over into your next work and school week. Some models are hinting at a big pattern change coming thanks to a cold front at the end of next week into the following weekend. This would mean a break from the warmer temperatures and a more fall-like feel, so be sure and check back for the latest forecast for full details!

