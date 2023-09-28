Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

On Your Side Safety Check: Keeping you safe on Alabama highways

Keeping you safe on Alabama highways
Keeping you safe on Alabama highways(WNDU)
By Sarah Verser
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that $3.5 million in grants are being awarded to promote highway safety in Alabama.

The governor’s office says The University of Alabama, Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Public Health will use the funds to ensure motorists obey the state’s traffic laws.

The press release states the funds will be used as follows:

The University of Alabama was awarded $2.23 million to provide traffic data through the Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety and the Alabama Transportation Institute. The data is used to determine areas with a high number of traffic crashes and driving infractions. That information is used by police and state troopers to increase patrols and monitoring in those areas.

Auburn University, awarded $1.2 million, will use funds to produce multi-media campaigns, involving radio, television, digital, billboard and print publications, to coincide with national highway safety campaigns aimed at increasing seat belt use and reducing impaired driving and speeding. The media campaigns will be geared toward demographics and areas provided by the Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety.

The Alabama Department of Public Health was awarded $60,000 and will use funds to contract with a firm that maintains software that tracks injuries and deaths in traffic crashes throughout the state. That information helps complete Alabama Center for Advanced Safety reports.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Police lights
Bus driver for Madison County Schools charged with driving under influence following crash
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Huntsville leaders approve budget
Westminster Christian Quarterback Brandon Musch celebrates with team after winning the 48 Blitz...
Musch wins 48 Blitz Player of the Week
Manhunt underway after suspect fled arrest at a traffic stop
ALEA: Suspect flees arrest at traffic stop
Russellville community remembers mother, 11-year-old boy killed in rollover crash
Russellville community remembers mother, 11-year-old boy killed in rollover crash
Russellville community remembers mother, 11-year-old boy killed in rollover crash
Russellville community remembers mother, 11-year-old boy killed in rollover crash