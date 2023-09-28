Deals
Trendy shoes for fall

Emily from Three Pears shares anticipated popular shoes for fall 2023
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s official... fall is here! While you might be ready to go with all your cozy sweaters and denim, you can’t neglect your shoe collection.

Three Pears shared four shoes they are anticipating to be all anyone is talking about this fall. From casual sneakers to knee-high boots, they have what you need to be ahead of the fall trends this year.

Blue and holographic sneakers from Three Pears
Blue and holographic sneakers from Three Pears(Carrie Taylor Smith)

You truly cannot go wrong with a pair of casual sneakers. These sneakers from Three Pears mix textures to bring dimension to any fall outfit. They can be dressed up or dressed down depending on the autumn activity on the books!

Brown platform loafers from Three Pears
Brown platform loafers from Three Pears(Carrie Taylor Smith)

Emily from Three Pears says that platform shoes are always popular; but this fall, these suede platform loafers will be all anyone is talking about.

Black knee-highs from Three Pears
Black knee-highs from Three Pears(Carrie Taylor Smith)

Of course, we couldn’t give you a list of shoes for fall without including a boot... or two. These thigh-high black suede boots are perfect for the upcoming cool weather. These are a great option for the ladies not wanting to show a lot of leg.

Short, heeled suede booties from Three Pears
Short, heeled suede booties from Three Pears(Carrie Taylor Smith)

Lastly, these short, heeled boots are super versatile. Whether you them with jeans, skirts, or dresses, they will always be on trend.

Three pears is located in Cullman, Al at 118 5th St SE, Cullman, AL 35055. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook!

