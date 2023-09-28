Deals
Star Charity Golf Classic raises over $60,000 for charity

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On September 18, two local charities were awarded over $60,000 from the Star Charity Golf Classic,

The 14th Annual Star Charity Golf Classic raised over sixty thousand dollars for charity
The 14th Annual Star Charity Golf Classic raised over sixty thousand dollars for charity(Emily Trahan)

Every year, Star Market and Star Discount Pharmacy host the Star Charity Golf Classic to support charity. For their fourteenth annual tournament, all proceeds went to The National Children’s Advocacy Center and The Military Child Education Coalition.

“On behalf of the Military Child Education Coalition and the National Children’s Advocacy Center, Star SuperMarket and Star Discount Pharmacy cannot thank you enough for your generosity,” said Star Market’s Emily Trahan. “It was a beautiful day at The Ledges.”

Many gathered at The Ledges to celebrate this accomplishment
Many gathered at The Ledges to celebrate this accomplishment(Emily Trahan)
Participants golf to raise money
Participants golf to raise money(Emily Trahan)

