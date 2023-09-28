Sparkman wins Play of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sparkman Senators are undefeated on the season, a big reason is the play of Amaree Jabarr.

Jabarr took the opening kickoff in last week’s win over Grissom en route to a 51-0 win.

The play was named our 48 Blitz Play of The Week.

The Senators garnered 84 percent of the vote.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.