Sparkman wins Play of The Week

Senators garner 84 percent of vote
Sparkman's Amaree Jabarr returns the opening kickoff for a Touchdown against Grissom. Jabarr won 48 Blitz Play of the Week.
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sparkman Senators are undefeated on the season, a big reason is the play of Amaree Jabarr.

Jabarr took the opening kickoff in last week’s win over Grissom en route to a 51-0 win.

The play was named our 48 Blitz Play of The Week.

The Senators garnered 84 percent of the vote.

