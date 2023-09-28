Rollover crash kills 2 in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed late Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 43 in Russellville.

Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox confirmed the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 27. Adcox said an adult female and a minor were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Russellville Police Department is investigating the rollover crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.