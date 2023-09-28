Deals
Rollover crash kills 2 in Russellville

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed late Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 43 in Russellville.

Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox confirmed the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 27. Adcox said an adult female and a minor were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Russellville Police Department is investigating the rollover crash.

