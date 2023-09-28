Deals
Rams prepare for Eagles

48 Blitz Game of the Week
The Sylvania Rams prepare for their game against Pisgah Friday September 29th.
By Carl Prather
Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sylvania Rams and Pisgah Eagles battle for bragging rights in Northeast Alabama.

Both teams are ranked in the top ten in their respective classification. The Rams (6th in Class 3A) will take on Pisgah (3rd in Class 2A) Friday night at ram Stadium. For Sylvania, the distraction of Homecoming won’t be a factor for a team that boast 11 seniors on the roster.

“They’re really good,” Sylvania Head Coach Tyler Vann said. “I think our guys prepared for it, I was worried about it going into this week, Homecoming week, stuff like that. I think it’s prepared our guys well week in and week out when we play quality opponents, and that’s just gonna continue throughout the year. Pisgah, they’re a really good football team, well coached, we better be ready to play.”

Kickoff is set for 7 PM Friday.

