Plenty of sun and upper 80s Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. Once again we are starting off the day with fair skies and mild morning temperatures in the low to middle 60s.

Some areas of patchy fog will be possible near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys through daybreak. Today will bring plenty of sunshine and a bit more humidity thanks to the southeasterly breeze, highs today will reach the upper 80s. A weak disturbance moving in from the north this afternoon and evening may bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley with spotty coverage at best.

Skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the low to middle 60s. An isolated shower or two will be possible around sunrise Friday before we see the clouds quickly moving out. Friday through the weekend will be sunny and well above average with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Next week will be warm and rain-free for the entire work week. Some models are hinting at a big pattern change coming at the end of next week into the following weekend. This would mean a break from the warmer temperatures and a more Fall-like feel, check back for the latest forecast.

