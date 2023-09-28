Deals
Patriots top ranked volleyball team aim for Championship

Patriots 34-1 on the year, ranked number 1 in Class 7A
Bob Jones Patriots Head Coach Jenny Jarrett instructs team during a practice. The Patriots are ranked number one in the State in Class 7A.
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Patriots want a State Championship. Anything less would fall short of the goal,

The Bob Jones Patriots Volleyball team fell short of a Class 7A Championship last season, this season the team is on a tear heading into the final month of the season. The Patriots are the top ranked team in Class 7A.

“Yeah the girls came out this year with really good chemistry, they were really driven,” Patriots Head Coach Jenny Jarrett said. “We finished second in the state last year and so, they kind of had a taste of it and they just set their goals early and knew what they wanted to accomplish.”

“Basically all of us felt that pain from losing in the finals and it made it really easy to come back wanting it even more this year,” Patriots Volleyball player Meg Jarrett said. “It’s honestly a little nerve racking to have a lot of pressure but I hope it just makes us more hungry and makes us push that much harder.”

Arab (5A), and Plainview (3A) are the other North Alabama teams ranked number one within the State.

