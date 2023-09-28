Parents raise concerns after school bus ends in crash and DUI arrest

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Several family members spoke out after their children were on a Madison County school bus that crashed Monday afternoon.

The driver was arrested for a D.U.I. and now people are asking how this could have happened.

Madison County officials said the driver was 44-year-old Chris “Goose” Brazelton. He was arrested on Monday on Dan Crutcher Road.

A statement from Madison County Schools said the driver had been working with them for about a year without incident until Monday evening during drop-off. He drove the bus routes for Madison Cross Roads Elementary and Sparkman Middle School.

Amber Ruley’s 11-year-old son, Tristan, was on the bus. She says she got a call from him when he was on his way home.

“He said that the bus driver was acting funny just slurred speech and driving erratically,” explained Turney.

One of the neighbors noticed the bus driving all over the road so they called the school to complain. The district sent out someone they’re calling a quote “trusted employee” to see what was happening.

That employee talked with the driver and didn’t see a problem and let him continue on the route. A short time later, the bus crashed.

Ruley showed up at the crash to pick up her son she said she saw the driver stumbling around behind the school bus.

“I asked him well why would you drive the bus like this and we went back and forth for a minute and his one response was, ‘f--- those kids,’” said Turney. “After that, I just went back to my child and just left it alone.”

Some of the kids, like the children of Meaghan Defries, opted to get out of the bus early and walk the rest of the way home. She said she didn’t hear from the school district until the next morning in an email.

She said her kids were scarred from the experience.

“We actually missed the bus the first time it came by because my daughter was peeking out of the door because she was scared she didn’t want to get back,” said Turney.

Brazelton pleaded guilty to four safety belt violations in the last ten years as well as a reckless driving charge in 1996.

When he was arrested Monday, he was also ticketed for driving with an expired license and failure to wear a seatbelt along with the DUI charge.

Madison County School representatives said they have a standard FBI fingerprint background check. They say that Brazelton passed it.

That driver’s job status is up in the air as the school board investigates this situation, he will not be behind the wheel of the bus until it is complete.

“Tristan is shaken up about it and doesn’t want to ride the bus and doesn’t have faith in other drivers that the school will be in place he even questioned the driver or whoever they sent to check on him,” she said.

The School system is also taking a closer look at its own policies and that encounter between the “trusted employee” and the driver that allowed him to get back on the bus.

In order for a bus driver to transport children, they have to have a commercial driver’s license. A spokesperson said their records show Brazelton’s CDL doesn’t expire until 2026, but he was arrested for an expired license.

The D.U.I. hearing is on November 7.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.