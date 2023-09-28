Moulton school leaders open Special Education Resource Center

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - County and State educators hope a brand new special education center will help students all across Moulton.

State Superintendent Doctor Eric Mackey joined Moulton school leaders on Thursday to officially open the Special Education Resource Center, the first of its kind in the state of Alabama.

Dr. Mackey says special needs high schoolers will spend part of their time at their high school and the rest of their time at the center. There, they will learn valuable career and trade skills.

“They are going to spent part of their time at their home high school, studying with their peers. Then they are going to spend time here learning new skills that they can use in the job market,” Dr. Mackey said. “They are going to be learning screen printing here, wood working, high tech C and C cutting machines. They are going to be learning valuable skills they can use in the community.”

Dr. Mackey went on to say the center is open to any and all special needs high schoolers in the Lawrence County School district. He says you should contact the school board if you’re interested in enrolling your child.

