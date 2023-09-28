Mostly Clear Skies & Mild This Evening | Many More Warm & Dry Days Ahead

Today has filled with yet again plenty more sunshine and a bit more humidity thanks to the southeasterly breeze. Expect highs today to remain well above average in the mid and upper 80s. A weak disturbance moving in from the north this afternoon and evening may bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley with spotty coverage at best. The highest chances for rain will likely stay for areas mainly north of the Tennessee River, but most locations will stay completely dry.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the low to middle 60s. This will be perfect weather for viewing the last Supermoon of 2023, ‘The Harvest Moon.’ An isolated shower or two will be possible around sunrise Friday before we see the clouds quickly moving out. Friday through the weekend will be sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Next week will be warm and rain-free for the entire work week. Some models are hinting at a big pattern change coming at the end of next week into the following weekend. This would mean a break from the warmer temperatures and a more fall-like feel, so check back for the latest forecast!

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.