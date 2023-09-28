Marshall County Schools to build new pre-K campus

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Board of education plans to create more space for students with special needs.

The board recently approved a $5.1 million dollar bid for a state-of-the-art pre-K Campus.

“It’s gonna be a 5,500 square foot building, it will have two classrooms, a cafeteria, a sensory room, and a storm shelter,” says deputy superintendent Annie Spike.

Spike says the program is outgrowing it’s current location as more students become enrolled.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley says due to the steady increase in enrollment, the new building is much-needed.

“We are seeing an increase in students, both gen ed and special ed. And we’re wanting to make sure we meet the needs of these students and our goal is to provide resources and services so they will have a smooth transition to kindergarten,” Wigley says.

Lori Skidmore works as the speech pathologist for the central pre-K program. She says more parents are taking note of the resources here in Marshall County.

“We’ve had people call and say ‘we’re moving to your area specifically for your program’. Also with Huntsville expanding and getting so much bigger, we’re getting a lot of overflow from them just all over. We’re definitely growing for numerous reasons,” Skidmore says.

Skidmore says the school board continues to collaborate with special education teachers to ensure the new space meets expectations.

“They even came to us and said ‘Hey, we want you to help us develop these plans. Y’all are the ones who are in it every single day.’ So they said ‘Let’s sit down and talk about it. What do you need? We’re gonna make that happen.’ So we just really appreciate their support,” says Skidmore.

