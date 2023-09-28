Lavender at Grand Oaks Farm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After searching for the perfect farmland, Kate Groff and her husband purchased what is now Grand Oaks Farm.

God just led us to lavender.

Every day, they check the lavender to weed and harvest. They even distill their own oil on-site.

To learn more about Grand Oaks Farm, visit their website and check out their Facebook and Instagram. Grand Oaks is located at 1019 Co Rd 603, Fort Payne, AL 35968.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.