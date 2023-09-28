Lavender at Grand Oaks Farm
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After searching for the perfect farmland, Kate Groff and her husband purchased what is now Grand Oaks Farm.
Every day, they check the lavender to weed and harvest. They even distill their own oil on-site.
To learn more about Grand Oaks Farm, visit their website and check out their Facebook and Instagram. Grand Oaks is located at 1019 Co Rd 603, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
