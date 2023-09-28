Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience coming to VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On October 18 at the Von Braun Center, Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience will bring songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences have never seen or heard before.

Debbie playing on stage (Andy Coscarelli)

With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits.

Debbie Horton, a long-time friend of Johnny’s and his only female leader guitarist will be playing guitar on tour.

Debbie was Johnny Cash's only female lead guitarist (Andy Coscarelli)

Debbie had a friendship with Johnny for over 20 years (Andy Coscarelli)

To grab tickets for this event, head to broadwaytheaterleague.org.

