Huntsville-Madison County Public Library addresses book moving accusations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is pushing back on accusations made on an online news outlet Thursday morning that it’s director ordered librarians to move books with LGBTQ+ topics.

The report cites a librarian who claims she was pulled into a meeting and told that certain children’s books would be moved to the adult section. The meeting was reportedly in response to a new list issued by the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) of titles that have been challenged by outside groups.

This afternoon, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library responded to the report saying “It is our intention to maintain and retain our collection without compromising its service to the diverse community that we serve. We will not move specific titles because individuals or groups may find them objectionable.” It adds that the library has paused making any changes on book relocation, but discussions are ongoing.

The library did concede that staff has been reviewing materials based on guidance from the APLS. It says all ten branches are examining collections to see if any books might need to be moved and that librarians will be the ones to make decisions on book placement. It also specifically denies that LGBTQ+ content is the only type of material being reviewed saying “While a news report states that we have been specifically targeting LGBTQ+ books, that is not true. While some groups have expressed concern about books dealing with this subject matter, the specific review related to ensuring that books containing sexually explicit content of any kind were located in an age-appropriate category.”

