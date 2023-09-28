Home health provider closing operations in Alabama as Medicaid expansion battle continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The ongoing Medicaid expansion battle here in Alabama is causing one home health provider to close its doors in just a few days.

Help At Home is ceasing all operations at its 13 locations in Alabama on September 30th. A spokesperson with the company told WAFF 48 News that the state’s inaction with Medicaid expansion has forced them to shut their doors. As a result, 785 healthcare employees will lose their jobs.

The spokesperson added that the state’s current Medicaid-funded in-home care has made it difficult to recruit, hire, and retain employees.

Help At Home isn’t the only healthcare provider pushing for Medicaid expansion in Alabama. Leaders with Thrive Alabama, a community health center here in Huntsville, say expanding would benefit the state in several different ways.

“I don’t understand why our state legislators do not understand what a good thing this will be,” said Mary Elizabeth Marr, CEO of Thrive Alabama. “We’re only one of ten states in the whole United States that has not expanded Medicaid.

“If we would expand Medicaid, a great number of those uninsured or self-pay individuals would have a payer source.”

A study conducted by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama states that Medicaid expansion would extend coverage to 280,000 people, create 20,000 jobs, and have an economic impact of more than $11 billion.

Medicaid expansion would cost the state $225 million annually. Governor Kay Ivey has stated in the past that the problem with expanding Medicaid is the state’s ability to pay for it long-term.

Marr said with the news of Help At Home ceasing operations, she is afraid they will be the first of many to leave the state unless something changes.

“It’s very scary because it could become a ripple effect of other rural hospitals or other rural clinics who don’t have the benefits of being a community health clinic like we are,” Marr said. “I see that we will have more clinics closing and more rural hospitals closing in the coming years, all they have to do is expand Medicaid, that’s all our legislature has to do.”

A spokesperson with the Alabama Medicaid Agency sent WAFF 48 News the following statement:

The Alabama Medicaid Agency would like to clarify that recipients served under Home and Community Based Waiver programs would not be affected by Medicaid expansion as indicated in a statement made by Help At Home. Alabama Medicaid and the Department of Senior Services (ADSS) have been working in conjunction with Alabama’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) to transition Medicaid waiver clients previously served by Help At Home. Recipients in this program may select from existing providers already operating within the state, or they may choose to self-direct their services through ADSS’s Personal Choices program. Displaced workers from Help At Home have the opportunity to move to another agency or work directly with a waiver client through the Personal Choices program to continue providing services. Medicaid is making arrangements for this transition to be as smooth as possible for providers and recipients.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.