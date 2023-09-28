Guntersville man found guilty on 2021 rape charge

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville man was convicted on a rape charge by a Marshall County jury after a three-day trial.

Through several witnesses, prosecutors presented evidence that 45-year-old Jason Sparks had beat, strangled and raped a then 22-year-old woman, who was the daughter of his then girlfriend on April 25, 2021.

A examiner from the Crisis Services of North Alabama explained the victim’s injuries to the jury and a forensic scientist from the Alabama Department of Forensic Scientists testified that Sparks’ DNA matched a bottle retrieved from the scene and swabs from the victim.

District Attorney Jennifer Bray prosecuted the case alongside Assistant District Attorney Mara Russell.

“The victim in this case is special. From the beginning, she was not dealt a fair hand in life, yet despite her circumstances, she has made something of herself. And despite what this Defendant put her through, I’m confident she will not allow him to break her. The way she took that witness stand with such strength and composure, is something to be admired. I’m so proud of her. Her testimony not only helped get justice for her, but it also helped Mr. Sparks’ other rape victim get justice without enduring a trial. It also helped ensure he won’t ever be able to harm anyone else again. My office is grateful to the jury for finding Mr. Sparks guilty and putting an end to his violence in our community,” District Attorney Bray said.

Sparks will remain in the Marshall County Jail until his sentencing which is set for Nov. 6, 2023 at 9 a.m. Because of Sparks’ several prior felony convictions, the only sentencing options are life and life without parole.

