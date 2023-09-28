Goldpine performing at Princess Theater tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tonight, at the Princess Theater in Decatur, husband and wife duo, Goldpine will take the stage.

As an Alabama native herself, Kassie Wilson holds the state in her heart and is excited to perform in a historic theater. She met her husband, Ben back in 2006 in a small start-up church where he was playing in the praise and worship band at the time. Now, as they embark on their music journey, they get to do it alongside one another.

Kassie and Ben performing on stage (Kassie Wilson)

The duo release their album entitled “Two” earlier this year and aside from their show tonight, they have some pretty big things coming up.

Goldpine just recently released an album (Kassie Wilson)

On New Year’s Eve, they will be performing The National Anthem at the Kansas City Chiefs game. This amazing accomplishment would not have been possible if it were not for their undeniable talent, love for the Lord, and their dedication to one another.

Goldpine will be performing at Kansas City's New Year's Eve game (Kassie Wilson)

You can stream their music now on all platforms as well as follow them on Instagram to stay updated on what’s next!

