Generosity from Muscle Shoals Fire Department to help first responders in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals Fire Department recently donated nearly $11,000 to the Alabama Fire College, but it’s what the donation will be used for that really counts.

This money will be used to help fire departments and first responders in North Alabama deal with mental health issues.

The money is going toward the Alabama Fire College’s Peer Support Program, where several times a week, the team goes out and has conversations with first responders, focusing on their mental health.

This is something executive director, Matt Russell says is needed given the high turnover rate they’re seeing in the field.

The chance for these first responders to talk it out from those who know what they’re going through is something Russell says is extremely important and the donation from Muscle Shoals Fire Department is truly priceless.

As for how many calls they’re getting, he’d like to keep the number anonymous to encourage more people to come forward without any sense of shame or stigma.

“Sometimes we’re accused of being callous. But over time, what happens is in order for us to be able to do our job, we have to remove ourselves from the emotional aspects. But eventually, it does take a toll on you,” Russell said.

He added the most effective thing they can do to prevent something down the road is to talk with one another, peer-to-peer and have someone to call 24/7. The work these first responders do can stay with them even when they clock out for the day.

“They’re the ones seeing all the traumatic incidents, and it takes a toll on on folks over time,” Russell said. “It causes sometimes severe reaction, causes us to do things that we wouldn’t normally do with alcoholism, drug abuse, suicide, all those other things.”

Tackling the issue head-on is the goal of the program, which just got a healthy financial boost.

Russell says the goal is to eventually have Peer Support members in every region of the state. Right now the Alabama Fire College has 10 regional coordinators.

All of the money raised and donated by the Muscle Shoals Fire Department is earmarked to help first responders in North Alabama.

