Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Former Limestone Co. judge seeks to serve rest of prison sentence in community corrections

Former Limestone Co. judge seeks to serve rest of prison sentence in community corrections
Former Limestone Co. judge seeks to serve rest of prison sentence in community corrections(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson was in court on Wednesday afternoon seeking to serve the rest of his prison sentence in community corrections.

Patterson was sentenced to four years for felony charges of theft and abuse of power in 2020. He had pleaded guilty to using his position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly and theft of property.

Patterson admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the Limestone County Juvenile Court fund and from the estates of two clients that dated back to before his time as a judge.

During court on Wednesday, Patterson’s attorney’s asked the judge to allow him to serve the rest of his 4-year prison sentence in community corrections. He has already served nearly three years of that sentence.

The judge is expected to make a decision by tomorrow.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Police lights
Bus driver for Madison County Schools charged with driving under influence following crash
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Representative John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Crime Stoppers: Man accused of following another man home after fight over gas pump, shoots at...
Crime Stoppers: Man accused of following another man home after fight over gas pump, shoots at him with AK-47
Crime Stoppers: Man accused of following another man home after fight over gas pump, shoots at...
Crime Stoppers: Man accused of following another man home after fight over gas pump, shoots at him with AK-47
Saturn 1B Rocket officially dismantled, removed from Alabama Welcome Center
Saturn 1B Rocket officially dismantled, removed from Alabama Welcome Center