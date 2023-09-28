Former Limestone Co. judge seeks to serve rest of prison sentence in community corrections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson was in court on Wednesday afternoon seeking to serve the rest of his prison sentence in community corrections.

Patterson was sentenced to four years for felony charges of theft and abuse of power in 2020. He had pleaded guilty to using his position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly and theft of property.

Patterson admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the Limestone County Juvenile Court fund and from the estates of two clients that dated back to before his time as a judge.

During court on Wednesday, Patterson’s attorney’s asked the judge to allow him to serve the rest of his 4-year prison sentence in community corrections. He has already served nearly three years of that sentence.

The judge is expected to make a decision by tomorrow.

