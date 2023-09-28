Easy D.I.Y home decor for the fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re anything like us, decorating for fall can seem like such a hassle. How do you make your decor look unique and how can we make our homes look different from last year?

Julia Greene has all the DIY tips and tricks when it comes to making the home look festive, yet unique this fall season.

Julia's fall centerpiece (Julia Greene)

Julia's DIY fall basket (Julia Greene)

To see more of Julia’s amazing DIYs and home tips, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.