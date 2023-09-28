Crime Stoppers: Man accused of following another man home after fight over gas pump, shoots at him with AK-47

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a man they believe fired a bunch of shots at a driver with an AK-47.

This all started at the Walmart gas station on Jordan Lane. Police say the man got into an argument with another man over a gas pump and threatened him.

HPD says the guy then followed the victim home and with help from someone else blocked his car in.

Police say the suspects then got out of their cars and started shooting into the victim’s car many times.

Fortunately he was not hurt but the shooters got away.

If you recognize him or anyone else on this list, contact police.

Clifton Webster is wanted on a theft of Property charge. Police say he stole a family member’s truck.

Warren Willoughby is also charged with Theft of Property. Police say he stole several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Lowe’s.

Bradley Calfee, is another accused thief this week. Police say he stole a lawnmower and cell phone from his ex-girlfriend.

Tina Cagle is wanted for a Crack Cocaine possession charge.

Bobby Jones is charged with arson. Police say he set a doorway on fire at a local apartment complex.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

