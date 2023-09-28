Checking in with Chef Cam in the Kitchen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) -Homecoming season is here for the Bulldogs at Alabama A&M University! With a full lineup of on-campus events leading up to the big game on Saturday, September 30, the campus is thriving with life across all corners. One of the main highlights for a lot of people is the Gameday tailgating experience. Bulldogs currently walking the campus and those of years past come together at Louis Crews Stadium to have a good time and, of course, eat some good food. One Bulldog, in particular, knows a thing or two about how to whip up amazing dishes in the kitchen.

AAMU alumnus and two-time Food Network champion Camerron Dangerfield, also known as Chef Cam, returned to The Hill to add some of his own flare and flavor to this year’s festivities! Cam made his live TVL kitchen debut to show us how to make what he calls ‘The Ultimate Tailgate Hotdog’. Let’s just say that title couldn’t be more accurate! He described how his recipe adds a twist---and some spice--- to the average gameday plate.

“A lot of people think just because you’re at the tailgate, it’s just all BBQ. Everything is heavy, but you want to add some bright notes so that your tailgate experience is still tasty and delicious.”

Cam expressed how overjoyed he is to return to The Hill to share his love of food with his fellow Bulldogs. He is the featured Chef for several events this week, including a brunch happening on Sunday, October 1, at Blaque Cigar Lounge. Tickets for the brunch are available online. Cam says that coming back to campus brings up all the nostalgia and that playing an active role in the festivities this year means so much to him.

“A lot of times, we don’t get the chance to smell our own flowers while we’re alive. So, for me to have started at Alabama and University and to have opportunities like this to give back to the Community that has given to me, it feels amazing.”

If you want to follow along with Chef Cam’s adventures in the kitchen and outside of it, follow him on Instagram.

