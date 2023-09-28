Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Celebrate the Junior League of Huntsville this weekend

Annual Apple Annie Fundraiser at Constitution Village this Saturday
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Each year, the Junior League of Huntsville sells apples and apple-themed merchandise to help raise funds for their organization. This Saturday, September 30 they will be having the 3rd Annual Apple Annie Carnival.

Join them for games and prizes, food, drinks, face paint, and a performance by Rainbow Rhythm Band!

To learn more about Apple Annie and pre-purchase your carnival wristbands, please visit https://www.jlhuntsville.com/apple-annie/.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Police lights
Bus driver for Madison County Schools charged with driving under influence following crash
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus