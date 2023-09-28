Celebrate the Junior League of Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Each year, the Junior League of Huntsville sells apples and apple-themed merchandise to help raise funds for their organization. This Saturday, September 30 they will be having the 3rd Annual Apple Annie Carnival.

Join them for games and prizes, food, drinks, face paint, and a performance by Rainbow Rhythm Band!

To learn more about Apple Annie and pre-purchase your carnival wristbands, please visit https://www.jlhuntsville.com/apple-annie/.

