1 person killed in crash on AL-67 in Priceville

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Priceville on Thursday.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a man in a passenger vehicle was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck.

Both directions of travel are impacted at this time due to the crash.

WAFF has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Watch the 48 Now Livestream for more details as they are confirmed:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.