1 person killed in crash on AL-67 in Priceville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Priceville on Thursday.
According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a man in a passenger vehicle was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck.
Both directions of travel are impacted at this time due to the crash.
WAFF has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.
