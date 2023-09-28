Deals
1 person killed in crash on AL-67 in Priceville

(KTTC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Priceville on Thursday.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a man in a passenger vehicle was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck.

Both directions of travel are impacted at this time due to the crash.

WAFF has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Watch the 48 Now Livestream for more details as they are confirmed:

