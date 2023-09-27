Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Sunny & unseasonably warm Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Temps
WAFF Future Temps(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  Another fair sky start to the day with very warm temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s, isolated pockets of fog will be possible through daybreak. 

Today will bring more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures across the Tennessee Valley with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s again.  The light southeasterly breeze will raise our dew points into the afternoon and things will feel a bit more humid.  Very isolated showers and storms will be possible into the afternoon with best coverage being along the state line and areas to the north in Middle Tennessee. 

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows staying mild in the low to middle 60s.  Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper 80s.  A weak disturbance will bring isolated showers and storms to our north that will hopefully track south into North Alabama to bring us some needed rainfall. 

A big ridge of high pressure will build in for Friday and the weekend leaving us sunny and dry with highs staying in the middle to upper 80s.  Next week will also be rain-free with above average temperatures in the middle 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus
One seriously injured after Huntsville shooting

Latest News

48 First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers provides us with Tuesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Tuesday 10 p.m. weather forecast
After another sunny and hot day, a quiet evening and overnight. A few clouds, temps in the 60s...
Dry this evening and overnight. A few showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon.
WAFF Temps and Precip
Hotter temps in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Hotter temps in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday