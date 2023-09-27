Mainly Dry Conditions Through Tonight | More Warm Days Ahead

Today will bring more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures across the Tennessee Valley with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s again. The light southeasterly breeze will raise our dew points into the afternoon and things will feel a bit more humid. Very isolated showers and storms will be possible into the afternoon with the best coverage being along the state line and areas to the north in Middle Tennessee.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows staying mild and a bit more muggy in the low to middle 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper 80s. A weak disturbance will bring isolated showers and storms to our north that will hopefully track south into North Alabama to bring us some needed rainfall. However, most locations will likely stay mainly dry.

A big ridge of high pressure will build in for Friday and the weekend leaving us sunny and dry with highs staying in the middle to upper 80s. Next week will also be rain-free with above average temperatures in the middle 80s.

