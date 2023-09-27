Lions aim to bounce back for Homecoming

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Finish. The goal for the Lions of UNA football program entering their Homecoming game with Eastern Kentucky.

UNA has shown it can compete with anyone in the country leading in all but one of their first five games at Halftime.

The Lions led 21-10 Saturday before falling to UT Martin at home 37-21.

In each of UNA’s three losses this season, they’ve led at the half in two of those contest. In six second half quarters, the Lions have only scored three points over three games.

“As a young team learning changing the culture, changing the program, the next step now is not just competing against good teams, but taking that knock out blow when you got it,” UNA Head Head Coach Brent Dearmon said.

“I thought we had it there in the third quarter, didn’t take the blow, didn’t take the knockout blow, allowed them to chip away and get back into the football game. And when the tide turned, we’ve got to find a way to stop it. We’ve got to find a way to end it. Somebody’s got o find a way to make a play and cut the momentum off at that moment in the game.”

Kickoff for the Lions game is set for 6 PM Saturday at Braly Stadium.

