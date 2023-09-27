Deals
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle discusses economy, quality of life in State of the City Address

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst and Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle delivered his 15th State of the City Address on Tuesday afternoon.

Battle delivered his address at the Von Braun Center where he gave residents an idea on how much growth the city is seeing. He discussed topics such as the economy, infrastructure, quality of life and what makes the Rocket City unique.

“We are Huntsville,” he said. “We dare to be different, and we set the tempo. Because we have an unequaled and unsurpassed passion for innovation, we boldly march to the future.”

Battle also announced plans for a two-day music festival, brought to residents by C3 Presents, to be held at John Hunt Park.

“If you’ve never heard of C3, you’ve probably heard of some of the festivals they’ve produced, including Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo,” Mayor Battle said. “With Council’s blessing, we can’t wait to listen to internationally acclaimed artists performing at Huntsville’s first large-scale music festival.”

Click here to watch the full 2023 State of the City address and click here to access Mayor Battle’s presentation.

