Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus
One seriously injured after Huntsville shooting

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains belonging to woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado
"If we treat a dog like we treat our prisoners every animal rights person in the world would be...
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Late-night TV shows announce their return after Hollywood writers strike ends