Florida man who threatened Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office remains in jail, awaits room at mental health facility

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florida man will remain in jail until a bed is available for him at a mental health facility as ruled by a judge on Wednesday.

Michael Kinney was arrested back in July 2022 for making terrorist threats to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. He was found not guilty a few months later by reason of mental defect.

However, Kinney is still being held in the Limestone County Jail, over a year later, pending evaluations.

A mental health professional spoke in court, saying Kinney needs to be in a stable environment where he will take his medication.

