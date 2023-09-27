Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Florida man who threatened Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office remains in jail, awaits room at mental health facility

(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florida man will remain in jail until a bed is available for him at a mental health facility as ruled by a judge on Wednesday.

Michael Kinney was arrested back in July 2022 for making terrorist threats to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. He was found not guilty a few months later by reason of mental defect.

However, Kinney is still being held in the Limestone County Jail, over a year later, pending evaluations.

A mental health professional spoke in court, saying Kinney needs to be in a stable environment where he will take his medication.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus
One seriously injured after Huntsville shooting

Latest News

"If we treat a dog like we treat our prisoners every animal rights person in the world would be...
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Powell Police Department
Chief of Police, other officers resign positions in Powell
Homicide investigation underway in Sheffield
Sheffield Police searching for homicide suspect
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Home health provider closing operations in Alabama as Medicaid expansion battle continues