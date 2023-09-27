Chief of Police, other officers resign positions in Powell

POWELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chief of Police of Powell in DeKalb County announced his resignation on Facebook on Tuesday.

In his post, Gage Wilson noted four others resigned their positions alongside the now-former chief. Those resignations include:

Officer Frazier

Officer Roberts

Assistant Chief Morgan

Councilman Ronnie Helton

Wilson said in his statement that his team was “shut down on hours worked” at a recent town council meeting.

Read his full statement below:

WAFF is gathering more information from the former chief and town officials on Wednesday.

