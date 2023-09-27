Chief of Police, other officers resign positions in Powell
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POWELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chief of Police of Powell in DeKalb County announced his resignation on Facebook on Tuesday.
In his post, Gage Wilson noted four others resigned their positions alongside the now-former chief. Those resignations include:
- Officer Frazier
- Officer Roberts
- Assistant Chief Morgan
- Councilman Ronnie Helton
Wilson said in his statement that his team was “shut down on hours worked” at a recent town council meeting.
Read his full statement below:
WAFF is gathering more information from the former chief and town officials on Wednesday.
Tune in to WAFF 48 News this afternoon for more:
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.