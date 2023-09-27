Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Chief of Police, other officers resign positions in Powell

Powell Police Department
Powell Police Department(Town of Powell)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chief of Police of Powell in DeKalb County announced his resignation on Facebook on Tuesday.

In his post, Gage Wilson noted four others resigned their positions alongside the now-former chief. Those resignations include:

  • Officer Frazier
  • Officer Roberts
  • Assistant Chief Morgan
  • Councilman Ronnie Helton

Wilson said in his statement that his team was “shut down on hours worked” at a recent town council meeting.

Read his full statement below:

WAFF is gathering more information from the former chief and town officials on Wednesday.

Tune in to WAFF 48 News this afternoon for more:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus
One seriously injured after Huntsville shooting

Latest News

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Home health provider closing operations in Alabama as Medicaid expansion battle continues
48 On Your Side: Athens residents challenge city leaders to make changes in their neighborhood
Athens residents challenge city council to address changes to neighborhood
Alabama A&M Quarterback Quincy Casey and Defensive End Zareon Hayes won SWAC Offensive and...
Casey, Hayes win SWAC awards
The UNA Lions host Eastern Kentucky at Braly Stadium Saturday September 30th. Kickoff is set...
Lions aim for Homecoming win